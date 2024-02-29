Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Liberal Democratic Party and junior coalition partner Komeito have decided to postpone talks over whether or not to allow the export to third countries of defense equipment jointly developed with partner nations — including a planned next-generation fighter jet — until sometime in March.

During talks Wednesday within the ruling bloc, the two sides failed to reach an agreement on revisions to the defense export restrictions, with the government saying they would proceed with careful discussions in March in order to deepen public understanding over any potential shift.

The LDP had hoped to reach a deal with Komeito on the revisions by the end of February, noting that Japan is scheduled to launch full-fledged talks with Britain and Italy in March over the development system and the division of tasks for their new fighter jet program.