Serbia’s president expressed firm support of China’s claim over Taiwan as he announced that Chinese leader Xi Jinping will visit the Balkan nation this year, cementing a bond even as Beijing’s broader relationship with Europe frays.

"Taiwan is China — and it’s up to you what, when and how you’re going to do it — full stop,” Aleksandar Vucic said in an interview to Beijing-based CGTN, without elaborating. "That’s your territory, this is your people and you’re a sovereign nation.”

The Serbian leader’s wading into rising tensions over the Taiwan Strait sends a signal of allegiance to Beijing, with which Serbia has cultivated ties even as the European Union takes a tougher stance amid widening divisions over trade and Ukraine.