The ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to convene the political ethics committee on Thursday, after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, in an unexpected move, announced his intention to attend the meeting.

In addition to the prime minister, five senior LDP members will face the committee in front of a fully open session of the Lower House on Thursday and Friday.

Kishida’s decision came after Tuesday’s back-and-forth discussions between the LDP and opposition parties over the committee’s structure and whether to keep the hearings open or closed.