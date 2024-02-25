The body of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died unexpectedly in prison nine days ago, was handed to his mother on Saturday in the Arctic city of Salekhard, his spokesperson said, though it was unclear what will happen next to the body.

Navalny's family and supporters have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of having him killed, an accusation that the Kremlin has rejected. He survived a poisoning attempt in 2020 and years of harsh treatment in prison, including long spells in solitary confinement.

On Thursday, Navalny's team said on X that his death certificate says he died of natural causes.