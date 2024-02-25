A convenience store employee died after a man stabbed him and two other store staff members in Sapporo on Sunday. Police arrested the suspected assailant at the scene.

The incident happened at a Seicomart in Sapporo's Kita Ward at around 6:50 a.m. The employee in his 40s was taken to a hospital where his death was confirmed. The two other workers are a man in his 60s and a woman in her 50s.

The police said they arrested Hirotaka Miyanishi, a 43-year-old man living in the same ward. Miyanishi has admitted to stabbing all three, the police said.