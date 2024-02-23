Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel on Friday released his most detailed proposal yet for a postwar Gaza Strip, pledging to retain indefinite military control over the enclave, while ceding the administration of civilian life to Palestinians without links to Hamas.

The plan, if realized, would make it almost impossible to establish a Palestinian state including Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank, at least in the short term. That would likely accelerate a clash between Israel and a growing number of its foreign partners, including the United States, that are pushing for Palestinian sovereignty after the war ends.

The blueprint for Gaza comes after nearly 20 weeks of war in the territory and a death toll approaching 30,000 people, at least half of them women and children, according to authorities in Gaza.