The Tokyo District Court held the first hearing Thursday on the government's request to issue an order to dissolve the controversial Unification Church over its aggressive donation solicitation practices.

The behind-closed-doors session on the request made in October came after a monthslong probe into its activities, including claims it systematically and repeatedly solicited financially ruinous donations from followers.

Questions also exist over ties between Japanese politicians and the South Korean religious group and its Japanese affiliate. There have been revelations about connections between many ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmakers and the group, with some ministers reportedly having received support during election campaigns.