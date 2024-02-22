Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, six sources said, deepening the military cooperation between the two U.S.-sanctioned countries.

Iran's provision of around 400 missiles includes many from the Fateh-110 family of short-range ballistic weapons, such as the Zolfaghar, three Iranian sources said. This road-mobile missile is capable of striking targets at a distance of between 300 and 700 kilometers (186 and 435 miles), experts say.

Iran's defense ministry and the Revolutionary Guards — an elite force that oversees Iran's ballistic missile program — declined to comment. Russia's defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.