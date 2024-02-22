Wives have become widows, parents long for captured sons, classrooms are empty and farmers can't find the hands to work the land. Unlikely friendships have formed; old ones have fallen apart.

Even in the village of Lozuvatka, about 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the frontlines, signs are everywhere of a two-year-old war that has irrevocably changed the face of Ukraine.

Alona Onyshchuk and her five-year-old daughter Anhelina visited Lozuvatka's graveyard on a snow-swept winter's day. Husband and father Serhii Aloshkin lies there alongside 10 other soldiers in a new section called Heroes' Alley.