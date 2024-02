A series of resignations are plaguing several elderly care facilities affected by the Noto Peninsula earthquake, leading to significant challenges in maintaining essential services.

The quake prompted closures and downsizing efforts, impacting both staff and residents.

Approximately 1,000 individuals have been relocated within and outside Ishikawa Prefecture, with the scale reminiscent of the Great East Japan Earthquake, an official from the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare said.