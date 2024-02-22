A Chinese tech security firm was able to breach the systems of foreign governments, infiltrate social media accounts and hack personal computers, a massive data leak analyzed by experts this week has revealed.

The trove of documents from I-Soon, a private contractor that competed for Chinese government contracts, shows that its hackers compromised the systems of more than a dozen governments, according to cybersecurity firms SentinelLabs and Malwarebytes.

I-Soon also breached "democracy organizations" in China's semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, universities and the NATO military alliance, SentinelLabs researchers wrote Wednesday.