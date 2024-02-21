Taiwan on Tuesday drove away a Chinese coast guard boat that entered waters near its sensitive front-line islands as tensions rise a day after officers from a similar vessel boarded a Taiwanese tourist boat that a Taiwan minister said had triggered "panic."

A Chinese coast guard boat, numbered 8029, entered Taiwan's waters near Kinmen on Tuesday morning, Taiwan's coast guard said, adding that it dispatched a boat and used radio and broadcast to drive away its Chinese counterpart, which left the area an hour later.

Taiwan's coast guard said it would continue to use radar, surveillance and patrols to ensure the "harmony and safety" of the waters near Taiwan-controlled Kinmen islands, which are close to China's shores.