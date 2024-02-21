Indian police fired tear gas on Wednesday to scatter thousands of protesting farmers as they sought to resume a march to New Delhi after rejecting a government offer on prices for their produce, while authorities offered a fresh round of negotiations.

Fleeing the stinging gas and clouds of smoke, the farmers, some wearing medical masks, ran into the fields surrounding their gathering-point on a highway about 200 kilometers north of New Delhi.

The police action came as the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a new offer to resume talks on the farmers' demands. Agriculture Minister Arjun Munda urged the farmers to resolve their grievances through the talks.