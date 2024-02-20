A South Korean who won a wartime labor case against Japanese firm Hitachi Zosen received money deposited by the firm at a Seoul court on Tuesday, a lawyer said, after the company failed to comply with an order by South Korea's Supreme Court to compensate the plaintiff.

This is the first case in which funds from a Japanese company have been transferred to a plaintiff following a trial related to wartime forced labor, the plaintiff's lawyer said.

The Japanese engineering corporation's funds were deposited at the Seoul Central District Court to prevent the company's assets in South Korea from being seized and liquidated to compensate the plaintiff.