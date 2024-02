A senior police superintendent who had been detained over accusations of raping at least three women last year died in a police cell in Hiroshima in an apparent suicide, police said Sunday.

Koichi Iwamoto, 58, was found unconscious in his cell in Hiroshima Chuo Police Station at around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital, the police said.

According to the police, Iwamoto left what appeared to be a suicide note.