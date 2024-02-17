Fears mounted Saturday for people trapped in one of Gaza's main hospitals after Israeli troops raided the facility and the Hamas-run territory's health ministry said several patients had died there from a lack of oxygen.

The ministry said late Friday that at least 120 patients and five medical teams were stuck without water, food and electricity in the Nasser Hospital in Gaza's main southern city of Khan Younis.

In recent days, intense fighting has raged around the hospital — one of the Palestinian territory's last remaining major medical facilities that remains operational.