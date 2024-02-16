The organizer of the 2025 World Expo in Osaka said Friday it has moved back its target date for the completion of pavilions to be self-built by overseas participants to October from July amid delays in construction work due to high material and labor costs.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition came up with a new timeline for the "Type A" pavilions following discussions with overseas participants and general contractors in charge of developing the venue, determining it has to end construction work that uses heavy machinery by mid-October at the latest in order to complete work on the interiors.

The organizer plans to finish checking the completed buildings by January 2025 before the opening of the global event in April.