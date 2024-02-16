About 20% of South Korea's trainee doctors said on Friday they would resign effective Tuesday to protest a government plan to admit more students to medical schools, saying this would hurt the national health insurance system.

Representatives of the trainees, who work at the country's five biggest hospitals, all in Seoul, have decided to leave their posts on Tuesday, the head of the Korea Interns and Residents Association (KIRA), Park Dan, said in a statement.

The government has said it will respond firmly to doctor strikes and vows to go ahead with the plan, which got strong public support in opinion polls last year.