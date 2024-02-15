The U.S. House of Representatives panel on foreign affairs has asked the chamber's speaker in a letter to invite Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to address Congress during his official visit in April.

The committee said Tuesday that the bipartisan letter sent last week to House Speaker Mike Johnson noted that inviting Kishida to a joint session of Congress would "underscore the importance of the U.S.-Japan alliance as the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific."

In late January, the White House said that U.S. President Joe Biden will host Kishida for an official visit on April 10, which includes a state dinner in Washington.

The last Japanese leader to visit the United States as a state guest was then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2015, during the administration of President Barack Obama.

The late Abe delivered a congressional speech at that time, the first by a Japanese prime minister. His speech acknowledged Japan's wartime past ahead of the 70th anniversary of the country's surrender in World War II.

The letter from the House Foreign Affairs Committee was signed by Michael McCaul, a Republican who chairs the panel, and other members including Gregory Meeks, the Democratic ranking member.

Last week, a bipartisan group of U.S. senators also asked the House speaker to invite Kishida to address Congress during his official visit.

Despite differences on many issues between Democrats and Republicans, ranging from border enforcement measures to support for Ukraine, they are largely united on how to approach Japan, a key ally for the United States in Asia, and China, labeled by Washington as its top strategic competitor.

The letter from the influential House panel said that inviting the Japanese prime minister would signal congressional support for the critical bilateral alliance and help members of the legislature "understand its importance to the economic and strategic interests of the United States."