The attendance of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako at Tokyo Racecourse to witness the Tenno Sho (Autumn) horse race on Oct. 29 last year highlighted the enduring links between the imperial family and horse racing in Japan.

The visit marked the emperor's first visit to the semiannual Grade 1 race since his enthronement in 2019, while the empress was watching her first horse race.

According to the Japan Racing Association (JRA), the earliest documented instance of Japanese horse racing can be traced back to a description in "Shoku Nihongi," an imperial-commissioned historical text. It notes that in 701, a running horse participated in a competition in the presence of Emperor Monmu.

Modern Japanese horse racing originated in Yokohama late in the Edo Period (1603-1868). Emperor Meiji, grandfather of Emperor Hirohito, recognized the need to improve the quality of domestic horses for Japan as part of an effort to boost its cultural standing with Europe and the United States. Emperor Meiji frequently attended horse races. In 1905, the Emperor's Cup, a precursor to the current Tenno Sho race, was established. The term Tenno Sho translates as Emperor's Prize.

Emperor Hirohito, posthumously recognized as Emperor Showa, and his father, Emperor Taisho, demonstrated a keen interest in horse racing, often attending races across many regions of Japan during their time as Crown Princes. Then-Crown Prince Hirohito witnessed a horse race in Europe in 1921 before attending one in Japan.

Following the consolidation of local horse race clubs, a predecessor of the Tenno Sho race adopted its current semiannual format, held in spring and autumn, in 1937. After a hiatus due to World War II, the name Tenno Sho was first used for the race in 1947.

Emperor Naruhito's father, the former Emperor Akihito now holding the title of Emperor Emeritus, served as captain of the high school equestrian team. In 1953, as Crown Prince, he attended a Derby in Britain alongside Queen Elizabeth II.

During their visit to Britain in 1976, then-Crown Prince Akihito and then Crown Princess Michiko shared the experience of watching a horse race with the Queen. In 1986, when Britain's Prince Philip visited Japan, the Japanese royal couple accompanied him to Tokyo Racecourse.

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako wave from the balcony of the VIP room as they watch the autumn Tenno Sho horse race at Tokyo Racecourse on Oct. 29. | Pool / via Kyodo

The future emperor and empress watched the Tenno Sho (Autumn) horse race in 1987. Following Emperor Akihito's ascension to the throne in 1989, the imperial couple attended Tenno Sho (Autumn) races in 2005 and 2012. Notably, the 2005 competition marked the first Japanese horse race in 106 years to be graced by the imperial presence.

During his time studying in Britain, then-Prince Hiro, now Emperor Naruhito, had the opportunity to attend Royal Ascot, an event linked with Britain's Royal Family, in 1984 and 1985. In his book "Thames to Tomoni" ("With the Thames"), he recalled, "I bought betting tickets for the first time in my life, but they ended in spectacular failure."

The imperial couple's Oct. 29 visit to Tokyo Racecourse marked the first instance in 11 years for an emperor to be present at a JRA horse race. Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako observed the race through binoculars from the balcony of the VIP room on the eighth floor of the stand.

Equinox, the overwhelming favorite in the race, clinched victory for the second consecutive year, setting a record time. When jockey Christophe Lemaire removed his helmet on the colt's back and bowed deeply to the emperor and empress, the imperial couple responded with applause. According to a source, Emperor Naruhito said, "It was an amazing race, wasn't it?"

The emperor and empress continued their horse-racing experience by watching the subsequent race, featuring Hyams Beach, born from the same mother as Hakurei, a horse of the Imperial Guard.

When discovering Hyams Beach's participation on the racecourse's bulletin board, the emperor and empress were pleasantly surprised, according to an aide. "I felt a connection," the emperor was quoted as saying.

Lemaire, who rode Equinox to victory, had previously ridden Hakurei, then named Maillot Blanc, when the horse won its debut race at Nakayama Racecourse in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, in December 2018.

Following the Oct. 29 race, the imperial couple spent time with Lemaire, sharing a photo of Hakurei from the New Year's review ceremony of the Imperial Guard in January last year. They provided updates on how the horse fulfills its duties at the Imperial Palace.

According to Masayoshi Yoshida, president and CEO of JRA, Lemaire expressed delight at meeting the emperor and empress, and said he was surprised and impressed that the couple had a deep understanding of horse racing.