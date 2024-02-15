A couple arrested Wednesday on suspicion of killing their 4-year-old daughter with psychotropic drugs and antifreeze in March of last year used a foreign website to illegally obtain the drugs, investigative sources said.

On Thursday, investigators revealed that Kenichi Hosoya, 43, and his wife, Shiho, 37, purchased olanzapine and antifreeze online prior to their daughter’s death. They used a Southeast Asian website (which has since ceased operations) to obtain the olanzapine and a domestic website for the ethylene glycol antifreeze.

Olanzapine, which is used to treat schizophrenia and other mental disorders, requires a prescription to obtain in Japan. The investigation headquarters of the Asakusa Police Station of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the couple tried to circumvent the law by purchasing the drugs from overseas without a prescription.