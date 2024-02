When Ayelet Khon moved back to the Kfar Azza kibbutz with her husband two months after the brutal Hamas-led attack of Oct. 7, the first thing she did was hang a string of rainbow-colored lights on the front patio.

At night, when darkness drenches this community, the twinkling colors are the only lights visible.

"We are going to keep these lights on and never turn them off — even if we’re out for the evening — they are lights of hope,” Khon said she told her husband, Shar Shnurman.