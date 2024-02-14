Pakistan moved a step closer to getting a new government after Shehbaz Sharif was named as the country’s next prime minister candidate, a breakthrough after no political party achieved an outright majority but one that could lead to a weak and unstable administration.

Nawaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-N party, nominated his younger sibling Shehbaz on Tuesday for the post after his main rival Bilawal Bhutto Zardari dropped out of the race for the top job, party spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb said in an X post. Bhutto Zardari said earlier in the day his party would support Sharif’s candidate and the new government, but it will not join the Cabinet.

"Revolutionary steps are needed to take Pakistan out of the economic crisis and they can’t be possible without mutual understanding and consensus,” said Shehbaz Sharif in a news conference earlier today. "I invite everybody to a charter of economy.”