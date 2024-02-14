One of the largest elections in Asia this year has kicked off in Indonesia, as the country’s 204.8 million eligible voters head to the polls to choose their next president as well as legislative, provincial and local representatives in a vote that will also determine the geopolitical direction of the world’s fourth most populous country.

Leading the three-way contest to succeed President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto.

Despite his checkered military past, surveys have consistently shown the 72-year-old ex-special forces commander as the candidate to beat, with polls indicating that he could garner over 50% of votes in the first round and avoid a runoff.