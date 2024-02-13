Pizza delivery giant Dominos has apologized after a video surfaced online Monday of an employee pretending to pick his nose and wipe it on pizza dough — the latest in a spate of similar incidents to go viral online.

The video, which was posted at around 3 p.m. Monday on the Bakusai forum website, showed what appeared to be a uniformed Domino's Pizza employee picking his nose and rubbing it on the pizza dough.

At 10:22 p.m. the same day, Domino's Pizza Japan issued an apology on its official X account titled "Apology and Notice Regarding Inappropriate Conduct by Our Employee.”

The apology said that the person in the video was a part-time employee of the Amagasaki store in Amagasaki, Hyogo Prefecture. It said that the video was filmed in the store after hours, and that no pizza dough had been used and all remaining dough had been disposed of.

The firm said the store in question had suspended operations and that the employees involved in the video will be punished in accordance with employment regulations. Legal action, the company added, was also being considered.

In the apology, Dominos Pizza vowed to ensure that “something like this never happens again.”

“We deeply apologize for making our valued customers uncomfortable,” it added.

The latest incident comes after the arrest this month on suspicion of “obstruction of business” of a 20-year old man who imitated licking the lid of a water pitcher at a ramen shop in January. A 16-year-old who filmed the video was also arrested over the incident.