Fifty years have passed since the United States agreed to return to Japan the land housing the U.S. forces' Naha military port in Okinawa Prefecture.

In 2022, the two countries decided on the shape of the new facility in the prefecture to which the functions of the military port will be transferred. The current site of the port, the Naha Port Facility, will be handed back to Japan after the relocation.

The planned return, however, has been delayed to as early as the late 2030s from as early as fiscal 2028 as previously projected.