As the world’s third-largest democracy prepares to go to the polls Wednesday, three men are jockeying for the role of Indonesia’s president, with the planned relocation of the capital looming large as one of the main campaign issues.

With young people accounting for almost 60% of the electorate, the candidates have needed to factor in their demands and preferences, for example by focusing on grabbing attention with a strong social media presence or adopting a cutesy image.

Here is a look at the three candidates and their prospects in the election: