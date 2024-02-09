The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to keep Donald Trump on this year’s presidential election ballot, as the justices weigh a historic clash over Colorado voter efforts to disqualify him over his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

In an argument session that lasted just over two hours, liberal and conservative justices alike questioned whether the Colorado Supreme Court had power to exclude Trump on the grounds that he engaged in an insurrection.

Justice Elena Kagan said the Colorado decision had national implications. "Why should a single state have the ability to make this determination not only for their own citizens but for the rest of the nation?”