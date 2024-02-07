Staff and equipment are in such short supply in Gaza's European Hospital that medical teams are having to make agonizing decisions about whom to accept, doctors said, leaving many patients with severe life-threatening injuries untreated.

The European Hospital, in the southern city of Khan Younis, was intended for only 240 people but is currently treating around 1,000 patients while many displaced people are also sheltering in its corridors, they said.

"Many days we have to prioritize between patients," plastic surgeon Ahmed El Mokhallalati said, adding this meant focusing on those with a more likely chance of surviving and neglecting those "in a bad situation and (needing) a lot of care."