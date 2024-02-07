Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday vowed to conclude a peace treaty with Russia after resolving a territorial row over four northwestern Pacific islands, called the Northern Territories in Japan.

"Although Japan-Russia relations are in a difficult situation, we will stick to our policy of resolving the territorial issue and concluding a peace treaty," Kishida said at a government-sponsored rally in Tokyo campaigning for the return of the Russian-held islands to Japan, an event held to coincide with Northern Territories Day in Japan.

The territorial row over the islands, known in Russia as part of the Kuril Islands and seized from Japan by Soviet troops in the closing days of World War II, has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from formally ending wartime hostilities.