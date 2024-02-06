Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni agreed Monday to work together toward the success of the Group of Seven summit in June, with Italy taking over the presidency from Japan this year.

During their talks in Tokyo, the two leaders discussed the achievements of the G7 summit that was held in Kishida's home constituency of Hiroshima in May 2023, including the establishment of rules to prevent the misuse of artificial intelligence technology.

Kishida and Meloni also reconfirmed their cooperation in supporting Ukraine, which has been under Russian invasion for the past two years, while exchanging views on how to tackle China's growing assertiveness in the Asia-Pacific region.