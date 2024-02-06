Prime Minister Fumio Kishida denied Tuesday that corporate donations to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party had a direct relationship on party policy and argued that the donations are a legal form of political activity under the Constitution.

In addition, during Tuesday’s questioning, Kishida’s education minister, Masahito Moriyama, did not deny that he may have received support from a group affiliated with the former Unification Church, an admission that could cause further problems for the prime minister.

Kishida's responses came during Lower House budget committee questions from Akira Nagatsuma, policy chief of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, over support for a CDP bill that would prohibit political fundraising parties and corporate group contributions altogether.