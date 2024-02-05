President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a broad overhaul of Ukraine’s military and civilian leadership was needed to reboot the country’s war effort, suggesting that a major shake-up of his government was imminent.

Zelenskyy’s comments, in a broadcast aired Sunday night, indicated that his plans went beyond replacing the top military commander, Gen. Valeriy Zaluzhny. Tensions between the military and civilian leadership, which have been building for months, seemed to reach a breaking point last week, when Zelenskyy summoned the general for a meeting to tell him he was being fired, according to Ukrainian officials familiar with the discussion.

However, the decision was put on hold, creating a sense of limbo at the top of the government at a precarious moment in the war.