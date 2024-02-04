Michelle O'Neill on Saturday became the first nationalist leader of Northern Ireland's government, a historic moment for the British territory prompted by the return of power-sharing after the biggest pro-U.K. party ended a two-year boycott.

In a special sitting, the Northern Ireland Assembly first voted to resume devolved governing and then nominated the pro-Irish unity Sinn Fein politician as first minister.

The landmark move follows the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) ending its walkout from the Stormont institutions after striking a deal this week with the U.K. government over post-Brexit trade rules.