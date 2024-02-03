The Nuclear Regulation Authority will review its evacuation guidelines after the Jan. 1 earthquake that devastated the Noto Peninsula heavily damaged roads around the Shika plant that would be used by local residents during an evacuation.

The 7.6 magnitude quake also damaged many buildings, leaving some areas inaccessible for more than a week.

"Maybe we will be abandoned if something happens," said a local staying at an evacuation center in the Fukura Port district in Shika, Ishikawa Prefecture. The shelter is about 1 kilometer to the north of the nuclear plant.