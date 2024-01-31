Two parliamentary vice ministers who are members of the Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction, formerly led by the late Shinzo Abe, will step down from their posts after it was revealed that they had underreported political funds from the faction’s fundraising events.

The latest development in the scandal currently enveloping the ruling party comes as the opposition is expected to gear up its criticism of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s administration and his party, and there is a risk that the two could become a target of attack in the upcoming parliamentary deliberation.

Takuo Komori, parliamentary vice minister for internal affairs, and Ryusho Kato, parliamentary vice minister for transport, expressed their intention to step down, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said during a regular news conference on Wednesday.