A Thai court is set to rule whether the party that won the most seats in last year’s general election ran afoul of the constitution by promising to loosen Thailand’s royal insult law.

The Constitutional Court’s verdict could pave the way for dissolution of the Move Forward party, the country’s largest opposition group, and ban its leaders from politics for a decade.

The nine-member court will rule at 2 p.m. in Bangkok, after accepting a complaint filed in July by a pro-establishment lawyer Theerayuth Suwankaesorn. His contention was that Move Forward and its then leader Pita Limjaroenrat attempted to overthrow Thailand’s constitutional monarchy by promising to amend the lese majeste law as part of their election pledges.