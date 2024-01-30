Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa on Tuesday pledged to promote a "mutually beneficial" relationship with China and make it "constructive and stable" through dialogue, at a time when the Asian powers remain at odds over various issues including territorial claims.

In a speech on Japan's foreign policy objectives for 2024 given during an ordinary session of parliament, Kamikawa also expressed wariness over intensifying military cooperation between China, Russia and North Korea, which she said should be countered in collaboration with the United States, South Korea and other like-minded countries.

Japan's top diplomat said Tokyo and Beijing "have a great responsibility for the peace and prosperity of the region and the international community."