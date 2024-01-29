The photo of Mesut Hancer holding his dead daughter's hand protruding from the debris, her body crushed and his gaze lost, epitomized the anguish of Turkey's devastating earthquake.

In the year since the Feb. 6, 2023, disaster claimed more than 50,000 lives, the bereaved father and his family have left their partially ruined southeastern city of Kahramanmaras and are trying to rebuild their lives in Ankara.

They will return to the quake zone to commemorate the anniversary and visit the grave of Irmak, who was killed in her sleep at the age of 15.