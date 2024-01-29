Japan and Germany on Monday concluded a military pact to facilitate exchanges of supplies and logistical support as the two countries aim to strengthen their defense ties in the face of China's growing maritime assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and German Ambassador to Japan Clemens von Goetze signed the acquisition and cross-servicing agreement (ACSA) in Tokyo. It simplifies the process of sharing food, fuel and ammunition between the Self-Defense Forces and the German military.

The bilateral accord will allow the use of each side's facilities during joint exercises, subject to approval by Japan's parliament, while Germany needs no domestic procedures, according to a Japanese Foreign Ministry official.

Kamikawa told Goetze that the new treaty will enable Japan and Germany to "proactively contribute to peace and safety of the international community" together.

The two governments commenced negotiations on the pact in September and agreed on it in principle last month, according to the Foreign Ministry.

Tokyo and Berlin have been boosting their security cooperation, such as joint exercises, in recent years, recognizing the inseparability of Asia and Europe's security amid China's increasing military clout and Russia's invasion of Ukraine since February 2022.

For Japan, Germany became the seventh ACSA partner, after the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, France and India.