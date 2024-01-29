In war-torn Myanmar, an offensive launched in late October by an alliance of three ethnic minority rebel groups in the country's northern region has posed the biggest challenge to the military since the Feb. 1, 2021, coup that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government.

Together with offensives by other ethnic rebel groups and the militia of a parallel government formed by members of Suu Kyi's political party, the attacks threaten the military's grip on power three years since the coup.

But observers caution that it is too early to expect the resistance forces to defeat the military because it still has authority consolidated in the junta chief and ethnic rebels have conflicting claims over territories.