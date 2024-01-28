A man, thought to be the suspect on a wanted list for one of a series of terrorist bombings in the 1970s, lived in Kanagawa Prefecture as a building firm employee for decades under a false name, investigative sources said Sunday.

The man, who has been hospitalized with terminal cancer and last week confessed to being Satoshi Kirishima, a member of an extreme left-wing group, lived under the name Hiroshi Uchida, the sources said.

The man does not possess a health insurance card or driver's license and has been receiving cancer treatment at a hospital in the city of Kamakura at his own expense.