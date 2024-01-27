Donald Trump was handed a stinging defeat on Friday by a Manhattan jury that ordered him to pay $83.3 million to the writer E. Jean Carroll, who said he destroyed her reputation as a trustworthy journalist by denying he raped her.

Jurors needed less than three hours to reach a verdict in Manhattan federal court following a five-day trial. The sum that the former U.S. president was ordered to pay far exceeded the minimum $10 million that Carroll had sought.

Carroll's case has become an issue in Trump's campaign to retake the White House in the November U.S. election. Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden, who beat him in 2020.