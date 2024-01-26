U.S. President Joe Biden will host Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for an official visit to the United States on April 10, the White House said on Thursday.

The formal event, which will include a lavish state dinner and a policy meeting, follows a promise by Biden to host the closely allied nation key to the U.S.' strategy toward China, North Korea and other Asian security issues.

Biden and Kishida will discuss "efforts to strengthen our political, security, economic, and people-to-people ties" to improve Indo-Pacific security, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.