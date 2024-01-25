Unlike many other parts of the United States, New Hampshire, where the second contest in the Republican presidential nominating process took place, has little ethnic diversity.

It is one of the whitest U.S. states, with Asian Americans — the fastest-growing group of eligible voters in the country — accounting for only about 3% of its population, about half of what they represent nationally.

Official data has shown that Joe Biden, the incumbent Democratic president seeking re-election in 2024, enjoys loyal support from the group, which has the highest levels of educational attainment among eligible voters, and other nonwhite citizens.