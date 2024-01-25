Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s Cabinet compiled a financial aid package Thursday for the quake-stricken Noto Peninsula region in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The package is intended to support recovery efforts and aid the local economies of Ishikawa and the surrounding prefectures that were devastated after a 7.6 magnitude quake hit the region on New Year’s Day.

More than three weeks have passed since the quake struck. And yet, more than 46,000 households in the affected areas still face a water outage while 15,000 people still remain in evacuation centers.