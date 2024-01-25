The weather agency on Thursday urged residents from the country's north-to-west regions facing the Sea of Japan to be vigilant of more heavy snow after many vehicles were left stranded the previous day.

The warning from the Meteorological Agency comes just a day after nearly 800 vehicles became stuck on the Meishin Expressway in Gifu Prefecture, leaving at least two boys, age 1 and 5, and a man in his 50s feeling unwell, according to a local fire department.

Two trailers became stuck in the snow, blocking vehicles in a 6.6-kilometer section of a lane at one point, while vehicles were also immobilized on a 5.5-km stretch in the opposite direction.

The disruption, which began around 9 a.m. Wednesday, had ended by around 4 a.m. Thursday, with the expressway operator and the Ground Self-Defense Force clearing snow in the area.

Ground Self-Defense Force members remove snow on a section of the Meishin Expressway in Gifu Prefecture on Wednesday. | Defense Ministry / via Kyodo

In the 24 hours through 6 a.m. Friday, the agency forecasts as much as 60 centimeters of snowfall in the Tohoku region, as well as 50 cm in Hokkaido and the Kanto-Koshin and Hokuriku regions, respectively. The Kinki and Chugoku regions are projected to see 40 cm.

In the subsequent 24-hour period, Hokkaido and Tohoku could see 20-40 cm of snowfall, the agency said.