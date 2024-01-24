Two U.S. lawmakers arrived in Taipei on Wednesday in a show of support after the self-ruled island's recent high-stakes presidential election.

It is the second visit by U.S. officials this month and comes after Pacific nation Nauru unexpectedly announced that it was severing ties with Taiwan and switching allegiance to Beijing.

The switch, just days after Taiwan's presidential election, means that now only 12 states, including the Holy See, formally recognize Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of China.