Donald Trump won New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary election on Tuesday, Edison Research projected, further asserting his dominance over the party as he heads toward a likely November rematch with Democratic President Joe Biden.

But his only remaining rival, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, told her supporters at a primary night party in Concord: "This race is far from over." She congratulated Trump but added vowed to fight and challenged him to debate her.

With 16% of the expected vote tallied, according to Edison, Trump had 53.2% compared with 45.3% for Haley, who had hoped the Northeastern state's sizable cadre of independent voters would carry her to an upset win that might loosen Trump's iron grip on the Republican Party.