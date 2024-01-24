JR East restarted bullet train services as usual on Wednesday, except for two trains in the morning, after Tuesday's large-scale suspension on the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku shinkansen lines due to a power outage.

The two trains are the Nasuno 266 on the Tohoku Shinkansen Line that departs Nasushiobara Station for Tokyo Station and Tsubasa 129 on the Yamagata Shinkansen Line that leaves Tokyo Station for Yamagata Station.

Sections of the Tohoku, Joetsu and Hokuriku shinkansen lines were affected after a 12-car bullet train lost power at around 10 a.m. when it crossed a section of track in Saitama Prefecture where an overhead electrical wire was hanging down, the operator said.